MLS

5236 Bessley Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOTOS COMING SUNDAY! You will be impressed at the level of finish of this Cambridge-built Stoneyhurst model townhome! Gorgeous kitchen with custom island and built-ins, hardwoods in 2 levels (main level hardwoods are freshly refinished), stained deck, upgraded light fixtures, built in bookcases in office, neutral fresh paint, HVAC replaced in 2020, the list goes on. In-law/en suite on lower level with 4th bedroom complete with full bath and patio. Open and spacious main level floor plan. Living room with three French doors and transom windows, plenty of natural light. Deck and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet street across from neighborhood pocket park. Full driveway is a big plus!!!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
La Plata, MD

111 Wheatfield Drive

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
768 Ridgemont Drive

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!
Interior DesignHouzz

New This Week: 6 Pleasing Bedrooms With a Place to Sit

A bedroom is often the most peaceful room in a home. Soft fabrics, soothing colors, a tranquil vibe associated with rest — so why use it just for sleep? By adding some extra seating options, you can make your bedroom a place of refuge at home, where you can read a book, enjoy your coffee, have a conversation with a spouse or partner or just sit for a quiet moment and take a breather. Here, designers share the various ways they created inviting bedrooms with extra space to relax.
2852 Fort Scott Drive

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

The Hiawatha Lodge, Circa 1830. Almost three acres in New York. $325,000

Love the space with the dining table! Lots of windows in this house. The Hiawatha Lodge was built in 1830. This Greek Revival is located on 2.86 acres in Liverpool, New York. The home has hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, baseboards, and an updated kitchen. The property has lush landscaping, a detached garage with loft, and a patio. The home is close to shopping. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,887 square feet. $325,000.
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Two grain silos have been converted into a modern home in Berkshire — and it's up for sale

Stubwood Granary, a unique minimalist property made from two huge former grain silos, has just come on the market in Berkshire for £1.9 million. Set in the glorious rolling countryside, this unconventional conversion is spread grandly over three floors, offering a contemporary open-plan living space. With five bedrooms, modern windows, light-flooded rooms, a bespoke curved kitchen and rural views, it's the ultimate head-turner.
10014 Laurie Place

10014 Laurie Place

Charming is the best way to describe this rambler with loads of potential. Wood burning fireplace on the main level. Finished basement with space for rooms. Huge yard and a long driveway to park several cars and a private workshop shed. Located in a very quiet cul-de-sac, this home is just waiting for the right buyer with the vision to bring out the beauty and grandeur it once had. This property is sold AS-IS and will most likely be negotiated as a bank short sale.
11262 Kettering Place

11262 Kettering Place

Nice large 3 level townhome with 3 full baths and one half bath. Large rear yard perfect for bbq's. Full basement with office and large recroom with a real wood burning fireplace. Eat-in kitchen and separate diningroom. Minor work needed. Probate sale....so hurry, they want it to go. Great investment for all it has.
The Woodlands, TX

15 Pale Dawn Place

15 Pale Dawn Place

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3980 Sq. Ft. Beautifully updated Tommy Bailey home on a cul-de-sac street in Cochran's Crossing! Located in the heart of the Woodlands, walking distance to Powell Elementary, and close to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, parks, basketball and tennis courts, hike and bike trails! Oversized 3 car garage, Plantation shutters, all new carpet, freshly painted interior and exterior, two new furnaces and Trane a/c units (2019), and more! Open concept island kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven, breakfast bar and granite counters overlooks the breakfast room and den with dual sided fireplace; both formals; study with built-ins; owner's retreat down; four bedrooms and game room up; amazing storage; fenced yard with covered patio and Pebble-Tec pool with adjoining spa has new pump and heater!
1233 N 47th Place

1233 N 47th Place

Cozy 2 bd, 1.5 bath condo with open floor plan. - Cozy 2 bd, 1.5 bath condo with open floor plan downstairs. Great kitchen with great cabinet space, tile floors and open to the dining and living room. Perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Be in the heart of the city, close to the 143 and 202 Freeways, Papago Golf Course, Desert Botanical Gardens, shopping and minutes to Historic Old Town Scottsdale.
6132 Sea Lion Place

6132 Sea Lion Place

4 bedrooms! 3 1/2 baths! Large three level townhome in desirable Hampshire neighborhood! Huge master suite on third level. There is a 2nd master bedroom on the 2nd level! Freshly painted, new carpet in master bedroom, spacious eat in kitchen, stainless appliances, huge breakfast bar! Cute fenced in rear yard with BBQ deck! Elementary school across the street, Finishing touches going on now, Owner is packing it up so please excuse the clutter!
Real Estate6sqft

Just off Greenwood Cemetery, this modern and bright townhouse is asking $2.15M

Just two blocks from Greenwood Cemetery and a quick walk to Prospect Park, this lovely Greenwood Heights townhouse at 278 22nd Street is asking $2,150,000. A recent artistic renovation created a modern, almost Scandinavian-inspired interior, with lots of light and clean, open spaces. There are three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a rear deck that leads to a large backyard.
617 Powhatan Place NW

617 Powhatan Place NW

Coming Soon! Renovated Beauty in Brightwood 3BD/3.5BA - Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, four-bath (three-full bath) home located in Brightwood with exquisite Brazilian cherry-hardwood floors on the main level. Abundance of windows throughout the home allowing for lots of natural light. Open-floor plan with gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a counter-top seating area, and a full dining room featuring built-in shelving storage space. Fully finished basement with separate outdoor access (walk-out basement). Front and back patios perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Landscaping and lawn care is included in the list price!
2341 Kenton Place

2341 Kenton Place

This semi-detached, all brick, 3 BR, 2.5 BA home is waiting for you! Needs a little TLC, but has great bones and is in decent condition. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice size back yard perfect for entertaining. Close to shopping and public transportation. Listing courtesy of Homesmart. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
10879 Handel Place

10879 Handel Place

Welcome to 10879 HANDEL PL in Sonata of Mission Bay! This spacious home has over 3000 sqft of living space. Master bedroom is on the main level. High ceiling, large windows and open concept kitchen make for an expansive floor plan. Low HOA dues of $260/month TOTAL include high-speed internet and cable, irrigation, patrolling security, and Mission Bay's first class amenities! Club house offers a resort style pool, jacuzzi, sauna, fitness center and studio (with professional classes included), locker rooms, party and game rooms, and poolside tiki bar! Nearby community Park has basketball and tennis courts, turf soccer fields, covered playgrounds, and still so much more. A+ rated public schools within walking distance.
Boca Raton, FL

23042 Oxford Place #A

23042 Oxford Place #A

Beautifully updated townhouse in the heart of Boca Raton. This 2 bed/ 2.5 bath has beautiful woodgrain tile flooring throughout. Both bedrooms have their own full bath with a 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen has granite counter tops with beautiful wood cabinets. HOA is low in this pet friendly community with vast walking areas which include a serene lake a few blocks away. First showing Tuesday, May 11th. Please schedule showings on ShowingTime or text lising agent (561)305-8723.
10704 Tricia Place

10704 Tricia Place

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial located in a Cul-de-Sac in the wonderful "River Club" subdivision with sidewalks and walking trail. This spacious home has an open floor plan; Great kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite tops, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Unbelievably huge Primary Bedroom with 2 walk in closets, spa bath with soaking bath and separate shower. Family room has open two story ceiling and fireplace....great space for entertaining with lots of natural lighting. Office/Den/Craft room located on main floor. This home has a 2 car garage with side door entrance, low maintenance deck, fenced backyard which backs to the Woods. Unfinished basement for future expansion. Minutes from shopping and quick access to Rt. 17/ Rt. 2..
11553 Cosca Park Place

11553 Cosca Park Place

End-unit for sale in Boniwood! 3 level townhouse - 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Offer deadline Monday May 17th - seller to review all offers Monday evening. Finished basement with a laundry/utility room, plenty of storage space, and a room that can be utilized as a bedroom or office space. New carpet throughout. New windows installed in 2021, Hot Water Heater replaced in 2020, and roof replaced in 2018. Enter on the middle level with hardwood flooring and new kitchen tile flooring. All bathrooms have been updated with new tile flooring and/or new bathtub tiling; including the Master Bath on the top level which has been fully renovated. Backyard partially fenced for some privacy. Walking distance to Cosca Regional Park which has a lake, tennis courts, playgrounds, and more! Just a 5 minute drive to various shopping centers, grocery stores and medical facilities. Schedule a showing now to see this beauty in person! Please follow all COVID-19 protocols and wear a mask while inside the property.