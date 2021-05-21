newsbreak-logo
Notice of Public Hearing on Spanish Ranch properties

Plumas County News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Planning Director will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA. 10 a.m. Implementation of Board of Supervisors Decision on Appeal – February 13, 2007. Item 2. Selection by...

