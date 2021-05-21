Notice of Public Hearing on Spanish Ranch properties

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the American Valley Community Services District (“District”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than May 21, 2021, at the District Office, located at 900 Spanish Creek Road, Quincy, CA 95971, for the furnishing of four (4) backup generators to the District as further set forth in the Bid Manual in which this solicitation is included (the “Generators”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the District Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 90 calendar days after the Bid opening date.