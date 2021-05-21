Our Outdoors: Cream of the Crop

A shellacking. A beatdown. A butt-whooping. All these terms paled in my young mind when describing a drubbing on the baseball field when compared to the term “getting creamed.” That descriptor suggests that the opposing team had swung their bats so mightily and so frequently and with such success that they converted our pasty-white, pre-summer milky makeup into slow-moving whipped cream on the diamond. While disappointing to be on the end of such a creaming, it made the idea of a slice of apple pie and some Cool Whip seem like a pretty good consolation prize after such a game. While some of my summer rec teams were the Bad News Bears while growing up and some were more akin to the success of the rag-tag Sandlot nine, the phrase always remained one of my favorites for describing any blowout win – from either side of the box score.