A strong outing from Paul and John Paul Bruce propelled the Guntersville Wildcats to win the sub-state golf championship last week in Gadsden. On May 3 and 4, the Wildcats were able to shoot 300 as a team at Twin Bridges in Gadsden and win the tournament. Boaz finished second with a score of 345. Paul Bruce was the low medalist for the tournament with a score of 69. John Bruce finished second overall with a score of 73.