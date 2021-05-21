Fact Check: Video Gives NO Evidence Palestinian Girl Was Killed By Israeli Settler And Weapon Put Next To Her Body To 'Falsify The Truth'
Does this video show a Palestinian girl was killed by an Israeli settler and that a weapon was planted next to her body to "falsify the truth"? No, there's no evidence that's true: The video posted with the allegation does not prove the claim and other recordings of the event do not support the claim. A weapon is seen near her body, but it's not clear from the footage how it got there. It's also not clear from the video who shot her. According to the Israeli military, soldiers shot and killed a female who opened fire near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on May 19, 2021.leadstories.com