MLS

15513 N Platte Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Nice End-Unit Townhouse with 2019 Roof, HVAC, and Hot Water Heater. New Carpet in upper level. New Kitchen Sink. Patio, Shed, Fenced Yard. Wood-burning Fireplace.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1545 SW 4th Cir

A hidden gem in Addison Mizner neighborhood. Built in 1997, this 4 BR 3 BA, 2-story, 2668 sf home is conveniently located in east Boca near many services and I-95. The owner, a real estate broker, purchased the home 7 years ago and is now relocating. The home features attractive architecture, real fireplace, newly landscaped backyard with custom fence, lighting, 15 x 30 pool, and outdoor storage. Large concrete deck to park your RV or large boat. Move-in condition and No HOA!
Real Estatethegroupinc.com

830 Holly Street

Glorious Church Building in Park Hill with over 55,000 sq ft, on over 1 Acre with Extensive High End Remodel. Spectacular Sanctuary w/ over 6k Sq ft & Mezzanine equipped w/ State of the Art AV. Seats 1600 +. Cafeteria/gymnasium that seats 4-500, 22 classrooms, 17 ba, 11 offices, & 3 kitchens. Marble Floors & Walls greet you as you walk in to the Incredible Multipurpose area w/ over 5000 tiled sq ft to roam.. This Prime Real Estate Site encompasses 1 city Block w/ 10,937 sq ft Parking Lot.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2726 10TH Street NE

Rare opportunity to own in great neighborhood in Brookland. Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA. Lovely layout with bonus sunroom. Brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, full basement with a bedroom and bathroom. Off street secure parking. Come see while you can!
Sudley, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7671 Callan Drive

*Easy 5 Minutes To I-66 from this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Sudley Village! *Close to Sudley Road shops & restaurants! *New Roof installed approximately 2 years ago with transferable warranty *Bright and airy interior features open living and dining rooms. *Ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths *2 parking spaces *Owner will need to find suitable housing and request a post occupancy of 30 days.
Crozet, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

384 Joliet Court

Great location near downtown Crozet. 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome built in 2006. This home is in the desirable Westhall neighborhood minutes from Crozet Park, walking trails, restaurants, breweries, wineries. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amazing value at this price!
Washington, DCarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1825 23RD Street NW

Spectacular custom-built home is the epitome of luxurious living in one of Washington+GGs most historic neighborhoods. Striking design with dramatic detailing is found on all four levels from the grand entry level formal reception room to the roof top deck, linked by elevator to all four levels and a wide elegant stairway. Natural light flows around the house throughout the day. This is a truly elegant and exciting home!The second level grand salon is perfect for elegant entertaining with its soaring atrium, floor to ceiling windows lit by the afternoon sunsets, a limestone fireplace and a dining room with multiple custom-built ins. Morning light floods the gourmet table space kitchen with a large island and fabulous cabinetry. A private entrance to the secluded patio and parking completes this level. The third level is an amazing owners+GG suite, featuring an expansive bedroom with built in shelves and a fireplace, a sitting-dressing area, huge closets, two complete vanities separated by a half wall, shower/sauna and whirlpool tub. The fourth level offers a large library/office/bedroom with custom bookshelves, two additional bedrooms, two full baths and access to the rooftop terrace with monument and Cathedral views. Kalorama Heights is home to many embassies, the 1911 Spanish steps climb to a decorative fountain and Mitchell Park. This home+GGs location provides a personal oasis just short blocks to the fabulous restaurants and shopping of fashionable Connecticut Avenue, Dupont Circle, Metro, Embassy Row and the very best night and day life of Washington DC!
Crofton, MDthemunchonline.com

2459 Cheyenne Drive

Spacious End-of-Group Garage Townhome in Crofton Valley - End-of-group garage townhome has best location in the community with great view in the front & amazing green space in the back. Large foyer entrance with pocket doors leading to large lower level family room and 1/2 bath. Open floorplan features living room with wood floors & gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and adjoining family room. The oversized master suite has walk-in closet and luxury bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower. Custom deck, paver patio & attached 2 car garage! Bumpouts on all 3 levels-an extra 2 foot wide unit!
Louisa, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2453 Oakland Road

Welcome home to one level living in the well maintained rancher set on a 1.5 acre lot just minutes from the town of Louisa and Lake Anna. Featuring 3 BDRMS, 2 BTHS and just over 1,100+ finished Sqft. Hardwood flooring in the living room and all bedrooms. The kitchen features oak cabinetry and gas cooking. Newer stainless refrigerator and stove. Separate dining room with gas fireplace. One car attached carport with storage room, a covered front porch and a patio area out back to relax on. This home is move in ready!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4408 Silverbrook Lane , K

This 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom is located in the much sought after SilverBrook Farms Community. This home features a well maintain immaculate dwelling. Stainless Steel kitchen, Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the home. Very large Bathroom with Washer and Dryer. The Community association fee include two tennis courts, access to the pool, a community dog park, a garden, trash and recycling services, snow removal, Chimney services, Parking, common ground maintenance and the water bill.
Grafton, WIMATC Times

1113-1233 Woodridge Drive

Grafton Updated 2 Bedroom apartments, Stainless Appliances, Free Heat & Water, AC - Grafton Updated 2 Bedroom Apartments. These apartments feature Stainless steel Appliances, and the kitchen includes a gas range, fridge with ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other benefits are the included Heat, Water utility, and storage locker. There are located right on the interurban bike trail, 3 blocks from Milwaukee River, and backs up to the public pool.
Real EstateFarm and Dairy

46.6 Wooded acres and misc.

Fox Twp. – Carroll Co. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 10176 Avon Rd. NE, Salineville, OH 43945. Directions: Take St. Rt. 39 east of Carrollton and continue east of Mechanicstown to Avon Rd. and south approx. 1 1/2 miles to drive. Watch for KIKO signs.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9501 Coventry Creek Drive

Wonderful end unit townhouse. Private, in the back of community facing woods. Fully fenced, stamped patio, shed backyard. Living room with laminate wood floors, large eat in kitchen. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with ample closet space. Primary bedroom has 2 closets. Newer Trane AC unit and hot water heater (2016) Needs a little TLC but why pay rent when you can grow your own equity! Community tot lot and pool to enjoy in the summer! Make this house your home today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1806 N Dallas Street

Showings must be coordinated with Agent. AS IS sale! Buyer responsible for all transfer and recordation.
Real Estatejanefischer.com

203 N Lindon Street

SIMPLISTIC SMALL TOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! Quaint ranch home with a carport, deck, and large rear yard including a storage shed with alley access along the north side of the property. Easy main floor living with three bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen with appliances to stay and living room with large picture window. Hardwood floors are two of the bedrooms. Lower level is partially finished with a built in bar and plenty of space for a family room, man cave, or play room. Side room off the finished area great for storage or workshop space. Located in Worth County with the WCDA post secondary scholarships available for graduating seniors. Affordability only knocks once, don't miss this wonderful opportunity to call this HOME.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13241 Stone Heather Drive

Charming, well maintained colonial totally renovated : fully remodeled kitchen and all bathrooms, new composite deck, new concrete steps and pathway, new fence, new garage door, new AC with new whole house humidifier, and hardwood floors throughout 1st and 2nd floors and lots more. Sun-filled formal living/dining room combination with vaulted ceiling and amazing view from large bay window; Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances and updated light fixtures; Family room with wood burning fireplace, celling fan and upgraded sliding door onto a maintenance free deck; Master suite with ceiling fan and walk-in custom built closet; Beautifully upgraded master bath with sky light; Bright and spacious 2nd floor loft for study or play; Finished walk-out basement with stylish full bath, large recreation area, workshop and storage.Excellent school district; Community amenities including outdoor pool, community center, tennis courts and tot-lot; Walking distance to Oakhill elementary, bus stops, restaurants, shops & grocery store; Conveniently located to Rt28, Fairfax county Pkwy, Rt50, Dulles Airport.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14766 Sherwood Drive

Come see this adorable home conveniently located near 81! Great fenced in yard with pool. Nice patio for entertaining! Inside you find a spacious living room! The garage has been converted into 2 rooms that can be for an office, extra storage space or it could be turned back into a garage. Laundry and half bath located on main level. The 2nd level has a large master bedroom with its own private bathroom. Also upstairs is 2 more nice size bedrooms and a full bathroom. Brand new water heater! Come see this home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1035 Hyde Park Drive

A Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This renovated home has shiny hardwood floors throughout and a brand new gourmet kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters European designer tiles backsplash, new modern bathrooms, and walk out deck with large yard and detached garage. This home is a must see!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

921 Osceola Drive #8

Exclusive Boutique Townhouse Community 1/2 block to the Beach with 2-car garage and elevator. Stunning & Completely renovated home, filled with natural light, has high ceilings and quality custom designed solid wood cabinetry. Gourmet Kitchen has quartz counters, marble backsplash. Baths-new: marble, porcelain, toilets, sinks, fixtures, frameless shower doors. Bedrooms are ensuite. All new floors & 7.5'' baseboards. First floor has new polished marble, upper have new wide plank wood. Staircase has new solid wood treads. All New LED lighting & fans. New Security/fire alarm system has remote access. Camera on front door, keyless entry remote access. Water sensors in all baths, etc. Central Vac. New plantation shutters. Beautifully designed Palm Beach Style townhome. Immaculate.
Real Estateatproperties.com

2946 N Sheffield Avenue #4N

Incredibly reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom extra wide, all brick penthouse home in a perfectly situated Lakeview location. Thoughtfully renovated from top to bottom with refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main living space is graciously sized with custom built-in cabinets, shelving and a handsome mantle. Wood burning fireplace with new tile. Access the first of three private outdoor spaces from the living room which was sanded and re-stained in 2020. Enormous kitchen features beautiful white painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and elongated breakfast bar. Recent kitchen updates include designer hardware, backsplash, oven hood, refrigerator, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. Fabulous counter space and storage. Wainscoting along the kitchen peninsula. Designated dining space perfect for entertaining. Continue on to your secondary bedroom and bath with painted cabinets and new designer pulls on the cabinets. Fabulous elevated primary bedroom is wired for sound with 2 walk-in closets and access to a private balcony. Luxurious primary bathroom with heated flooring, double sinks, whirlpool tub and a steam shower. Updates to the primary suite include new ceiling fan (2020), painted bathroom cabinetry, designer pulls and sink fixtures, new shower heads, hardwired electrical and cable coax behind TV (in order to hide all wires) and hardwired swing arm lamps in the bedroom. Additional main living level updates include high efficiency 50-gallon hot water heater, 36 bottle wine refrigerator, smart switches and smart home features throughout the entire home, custom plantation shutters, door stops and a smart lock on the front door. Head upstairs to the over-the-top roof deck which was completely redone by the current owners. Installed: (9) custom planter/landscape boxes around entire rooftop, perimeter lighting around base of Trex composite decking, custom-made Omnilight low voltage LED exterior water-proof ribbon lighting on each planter box and bar to illuminate entire roof deck - all roof lighting is dimmable and can be controlled via voice/phone or switches inside, custom kitchen/bar, specifically designed and cut to fit a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe grill / smoker, commercial outdoor refrigerator, and inset ice chest with drain, Custom Antolini Azerocare natural stone countertop, new sconce lights above bar, natural gas fire pit, automatic Wi-Fi-controlled custom drip irrigation system throughout rooftop - all planter boxes, hanging boxes and pots are on the system - no manual watering needed, and wooden posts for (3) large sun sails to provide shade. All roof woodwork was sanded and professionally stained in summer 2020. Resealed/painted exterior doors and trim. In-unit laundry, additional storage and an attached garage parking space included. Minutes to public transportation and all Lakeview and Lincoln Park have to offer.