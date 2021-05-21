Breckenridge has HOL conference meet
Breckenridge track and field met at their Heart of Lakes Conference meet Thursday, May 20 at Perham High School. The Cowboys had a good showing in their individual events, starting with James Mertes getting a second place finish in the boys 100-meter dash and third in the boys long jump. Grace Conzemius placed first in the girls 400-meter dash and the girls high jump. Aidan Ruddy placed first in the boys 800-meter run. Anthony Conzemius was a second place finisher in the boys’ 200-meter run.www.wahpetondailynews.com