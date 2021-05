Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer came to the Scottsboro City Council on Monday in the hopes of getting a budget amendment for the police department’s training funds. The budget amendment request is for $16,000 due to the Alabama Police Officer Standards and Training (APOST) raising the cost of academy admission in June 2020. The cost was raised from $2,300 to $4,300. When an officer completed their training from the academy, APOST would normally reimburse the police department $1,300 however that reimbursement has also been suspended.