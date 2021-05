CHECK, Va. (WDBJ) - If you want to be a farmer, you might want to get your feet wet before taking a deep dive into it. “Part of our vision is to provide a means for people who want to learn how to do it without taking all the risk. Right now we have three interns that have stayed on for another year, and they’re getting themselves into positions of management,” said Cedric Shannon, owner and operator of Weathertop Farm in Check.