Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Softball embarks on run to WCWS, Spencer Rattler remains the preseason Heisman favorite, and more!

By Crimson And Cream Machine
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma Sooners softball team officially begins its quest toward the 2021 Women’s College World Series, and that journey starts at Marita Hynes Field in the Norman Regional. Up first for Patty Gasso and her top-ranked OU squad are the Morgan State Bears out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN3.

www.chatsports.com
Norman, OKOklahoma Daily

OU softball: Sooners selected as No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Morgan State in Norman Regional

Oklahoma (45-2, 16-1 Big 12) was selected as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Sooners will now face Morgan State in the Norman Regional on Friday. The Bears are fresh off a 10-5 victory over North Carolina Central in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship on May 15, and finished their season 23-15 overall with a 14-5 record in MEAC play.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Oklahoma rank in USA TODAY Sports top 25 projections?

The day after Alabama Crimson Tide won the national championship, the top 25 college football rankings came out for the 2021 season. The postseason rankings are in parenthesis but much has changed since January; spring practices occurred, players left for the NFL draft, some stayed for another year to up draft stock, and some players departed via the transfer portal to a new home.
Oklahoma Statecowboysrideforfree.com

Oklahoma State moves student seating onto floor of Gallagher-Iba

Oklahoma State students will be even closer to the action as it was announced Monday afternoon the Oklahoma State will be moving some of the student section to the floor of Gallagher-Iba Arena. In a statement for Athletic Director Mike Holder, he said the move was to bring the energy...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

OU Baseball: Red Raiders pound Sooners again

NORMAN — The weekend began so well for coach Skip Johnson’s Oklahoma baseball team, clipping eighth-ranked Texas Tech in extra innings Friday night. The Red Raiders, however, got their revenge. Not just Saturday, when they outscored the Sooners by 13 runs, but Sunday, too, when they scored 13, exiting Norman with a 13-2 victory.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma football: SEC homie Paul Finebaum likes OU’s chances as top-ranked team

ESPN college football analyst and commentator has never been a big fan of Oklahoma football or the Big 12, but he may be changing his tune a bit. An outspoken supporter of all things SEC — and as a Tennessee alum why wouldn’t he be? — Finebaum for sure went outside of his comfort zone on Monday. As a guest on the popular WJOX-FM “Roundtable” program in Birmingham, Alabama, Finebaum let it be know that he thinks Oklahoma is the popular pick to be the top team in the country this coming season.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma State drops series finale against Baylor

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State came up short in its final Big 12 Conference game of the season Sunday as the 21st-ranked Cowboys fell to Baylor, 9-3, at O’Brate Stadium. With the loss, the Cowboys are now 30-16-1 overall and finish their conference slate with a 12-12 mark. Offensively, OSU...
Oklahoma StateMagic 106.5

No. 7 Tech Baseball Run-Rules Oklahoma for Road Series Win

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 7 Texas Tech baseball continued its home run barrage at L. Dale Mitchell Park with five long balls on Sunday to run-rule Oklahoma, 13-2, in seven innings for the series victory in Norman, Okla. It's the third-straight Big 12 road series win for the Red Raiders...
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

First Black Cowboy baseball players honored at O’Brate Stadium

Donkor Khalid and Freddie Moulder chatted for a couple of seconds and shared some laughs as they stood out on the baseball diamond. It was like old times for the two friends, who both joined the Oklahoma State University baseball team in 1965. They just wanted to have fun and play for a premier program like OSU.
Norman, OKLubbock Avalanche-Journal

No. 7 Tech hits five HRs, run-rules OU

The Texas Tech baseball team showed off its power Sunday afternoon. After the Big 12 Conference contest was pushed back due to inclement weather, the No. 7 Red Raiders hit five home runs — highlighted by Jace Jung and Cal Conley hitting 3-run homers — on the way to securing a 13-2, seven-inning victory due to the run-rule over Oklahoma at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Breakdown of Oklahoma's D-Line heading into 2021 season

Heading into the 2021 college football season, Oklahoma’s defensive line is poised for stardom on the gridiron. Last season under Alex Grinch’s tutelage, the Sooners had one of the most formidable pass rushes in the nation. The group consistently brought penetration and thrived in Grinch’s one-gap scheme. Nik Bonitto and...
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Who is the Oklahoma Sooners biggest competition in 2021?

The upcoming football season for the Oklahoma Sooners will be yet another challenge to get into the College Football Playoffs. It has been discussed ad nauseam about the expectations for the team are for 2021. The team has seen plenty of pre-season hype as the second-best team in the country behind the defending national champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners also have the favorite for the Heisman Memorial Trophy to lead them this season with Spencer Rattler. As well as adding two of the top transfers on that side of the ball with offensive tackle Wanya Morris and running back Eric Gray.
Norman, OKOklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners slammed by Texas Tech, 15-2; series tied heading into finale

Oklahoma (25-24, 9-11 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Texas Tech (32-12, 11-9), 15-2, during the second game of a three game series Saturday. OU’s struggles on the mound continued as redshirt sophomore pitcher Braden Carmichael never found his groove. He gave up seven hits and six runs in only two-and two-thirds innings of work. Redshirt sophomore Jaret Godman, redshirt sophomore Ben Abram and redshirt freshman Christian Ruebeck each gave up three runs in the loss.
Kentucky Statepistolsfiringblog.com

UGA Transfer Sahvir Wheeler Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky beat out Oklahoma State, Kansas and LSU for the services of Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler on Monday. Wheeler announced his decision with Jeff Goodman of Stadium in a livestream announcement with The Field of 68. OSU was considered to be in the thick of it for Wheeler...