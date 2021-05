The Huskies and Lady Huskies track and field team placed fourth as a team at the Kindred Joan Halland Classic. The mens’ team had no first place finishers, but they had some top five finishes. Shea Truesdale finished fifth in the 100 meter run at 11.79. Luke Baumgardner had a fifth-place finish in the 1600 meter run with a 5:12.48 time. He also placed fourth in the 3,200 meter run with a 12.01.7 time. Jacob Bartels had a fourth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles and second in the 300 meter hurdles. Ethan Manock placed second in the javelin (800 g).