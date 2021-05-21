newsbreak-logo
New Apple Watch Feature Could Form the Basis of the Company’s XR Input Strategy

By Ben Lang
Road to VR
 2 days ago

This week Apple debuted new accessibility-focused features for iOS. Among them, the AssistiveTouch feature for Apple Watch allows for single-handed control of the watch by detecting clenching and pinching of the hand, as well as accelerometer-based control. The system looks awfully similar to work Apple and Facebook have done on XR input, and may prove a strong hint that Apple will lean into wrist-worn input for its rumored XR headset.

