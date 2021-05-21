New Apple Watch Feature Could Form the Basis of the Company’s XR Input Strategy

It's hard to remember one year into a pandemic, but the scene at a conference or amusement park is usually one of excitement. There are picture-taking opportunities at every turn. A stream of messages to friends or family keeps your phone constantly busy planning meeting times. Most phones' batteries are no match for these types of days. The solution is to plug it into a power bank, but then it's attached by a cable and no longer pocketable. A portable battery pack is a double-edged sword in this regard. It keeps the fun going but can drag you down. These types of days will return and more power for your phone will be needed.