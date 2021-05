Prince Harry said he did not process Princess Diana’s death because he felt so angry at what had happened, and that there was ‘no justice’ for her.In the opening episode of The Me You Can’t See, a new documentary series that aims to break down the stigmas around mental health issues, Harry and Oprah Winfrey – the executive producers of the series – discuss how he dealt with his mother’s passing.He said it is “without question” that the members of the public likely processed her death before he did.Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, when Harry was 12 years old. An inquest into her death concluded she was unlawfully...