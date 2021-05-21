How Cheap and Abundant Can Clean Power Get?

Isn’t it shocking how a little chunk of silicon can produce electricity? When I asked the U.S. Government, Department of Energy, how this worked, this is what they told me:. “When light shines on a photovoltaic (PV) cell – also called a solar cell – that light may be reflected, absorbed, or pass right through the cell. The PV cell is composed of semiconductor material; the ‘semi’ means that it can conduct electricity better than an insulator but not as well as a good conductor like a metal. There are several different semiconductor materials used in PV cells.”