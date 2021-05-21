newsbreak-logo
How Cheap and Abundant Can Clean Power Get?

By Stephen Lacey
Greentech Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decarbonized power sector will unlock massive opportunities across nearly every other sector, either via direct electrification or indirect electrification via the production of low-carbon fuels, like green hydrogen. But here’s the rub. Many of the companies that are working on these solutions rely on pretty heroic assumptions around the...

www.greentechmedia.com
Environmentfuelcellsworks.com

A $ 1 Billion Green Hydrogen Project in Becancour

The company aims to convert tons of waste, from paper to non-recyclable plastics, including wood bark and wood waste from disassembly, into energy. Every year in Quebec, 960,000 tons of recycling are produced. We estimate 52%. So 48% currently go to landfill. We offer a solution to this problem. We will eliminate waste explains Norman Jowett, President and CEO of H2 V Énergies.
Andrews County, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Ørsted completes Permian Energy Center with solar power, battery storage capacity

Though the Permian Basin is home to well over 100,000 wells producing crude and natural gas, the region is also home to some of the state’s largest wind and solar farms. Now, the region is moving further into renewable energy with the opening of the new Permian Energy Center project in Andrews County, a utility-scale 460 megawatt alternating current (MWAC) hybrid solar and battery storage facility.
Energy IndustryTimes Union

The US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Ryan Wiser, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Bentham Paulos, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Dev Millstein, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Joseph Rand, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. (THE CONVERSATION) Renewable energy’s rapid growth is accelerating a...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

AboitizPower expands share in RE space with second solar project

The solar project, to be built in Cayanga in the town of Bugallon, about 13 kilometers southwest of the provincial capital of Lingayen, recently received board approval and is now in the development stage. “We are very excited about this because this is another step towards achieving our 10-year strategy...
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Tigo Energy Provides Rapid Shutdown for EnPower Star Residential Energy Storage System

Company uses Tigo Energy TS4 MLPE for PV Safe Energy Storage Systems throughout North America. Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, announced today that EnPower Star has deployed its clean, renewable and affordable energy storage systems using the Tigo TS4-A-2F and RSS Transmitter to enable rapid shutdown for PV modules.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Sunrun Solar Opposes The Proposed Solar Energy Tax

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The proposed tax would see solar energy owners charged a fee for energy that's fed back into the grid. For years, solar users have been able to sell excess energy back into electricity networks in return for a sum of money. This is known as the feed-in tariff and has saved solar-powered households significant amounts in energy costs.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Polish Firm Opens Cutting-edge Solar Energy Plant

A Polish company on Friday launched the world's first industrial production line of solar panels based on groundbreaking perovskite technology, which could revolutionise access to solar power for all. Named after the Baltic goddess of the sun, Saule Technologies makes sheets of solar panels using a novel inkjet printing procedure...
Energy IndustryBlock Island Times

Solar cell basics

Isn’t it shocking how a little chunk of silicon can produce electricity? When I asked the U.S. Government, Department of Energy, how this worked, this is what they told me:. “When light shines on a photovoltaic (PV) cell – also called a solar cell – that light may be reflected, absorbed, or pass right through the cell. The PV cell is composed of semiconductor material; the ‘semi’ means that it can conduct electricity better than an insulator but not as well as a good conductor like a metal. There are several different semiconductor materials used in PV cells.”
Energy Industrydallassun.com

How robots could limit the environmental impact of offshore windfarms

Spending on global offshore renewable energy infrastructure over the next ten years is expected to reach over US$16 billion (Pound 11.3bn). This involves creating an extra 2.5 million kilometres of global submarine cables by 2030. To lay and secure these cables against ocean currents involves ploughing the seabed and dumping...
CarsAutoblog

Toyota Clean Assist aims to make your PHEV's electric energy greener

In many circumstances, charging your EV or PHEV still pulls energy from fossil fuel-based energy sources. And while the evidence shows that this is still better for the planet than running around in a gasoline car, there's still room for improvement. Toyota recognizes this very real issue and just introduced a workaround solution for its plug-in hybrid owners to be part of a solution. It’s called Clean Assist, and while it’s only available for California car owners, the idea has some potential to appear elsewhere later.
Energy Industrynatureworldnews.com

The Benefits of Using Solar Generators as a Renewable Energy Source

Are you looking for a reliable generator to keep you connected?. It's time to make the switch to solar-powered generators for emergencies or travels. Say goodbye to unpredictable fuel costs, and say hello to sunshine. This clean, renewable energy source helps reduce your environmental impact since it doesn't create any pollutants.
Energy IndustryNewswise

Electric vehicles no environmental savior, could cause power grid problems

As Ford unveils its electric F150, West Virginia University experts note the shift from gasoline-powered engines is not an environmental panacea in the short term, but instead will mean significant and costly upgrades to the nation’s infrastructure. Citing recent events, they caution the race to electric vehicles may outrun what’s needed to keep those vehicles on the road.
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Clean energy innovation is a worthy investment

In December, the Energy Act of 2020 passed into law with bipartisan support. The law authorized research, development and demonstration (RD&D) funding for advanced technologies that have the potential to make waves in our country’s energy infrastructure. The earmarked technologies, among them advanced nuclear, carbon capture and energy storage, have considerable potential to reduce electricity supply costs and pollutant emissions.
IndustryArchDaily

Good Energy: Renewable Power and the Design of Everyday Life

Good Energy delivers a declaration that renewable energy can be beautiful, affordable, and easy to implement. Jared Green highlights thirty-five case studies from around the world, featuring a wide array of designs and building types that achieve good energy, good design, and excellent cost-efficiency. Single-family homes, townhouses, community spaces, schools, offices, and even power plants demonstrate that relying on solar, wind, and geothermal energy doesn't have to cost more. Each inspiring design harmonizes nature, technology, and democratic space and shows that renewable energy can be appealing and accessible to everyone. An interview with Mark Z. Jacobson, Stanford University professor of civil and environmental engineering and cofounder of the Solutions Project, discusses pathways to 100-percent renewable energy around the globe through good design.
Energy Industryindianapublicmedia.org

Purdue University Aims To Make Unique Solar Plants More Efficient, Lower Costs

Critics of solar power often point out that unlike coal or natural gas, it isn’t always available when the sun isn’t shining. But one type of solar power plant can be dispatched to the grid almost as easily as fossil fuels — the problem is, it’s expensive. Purdue University researchers are looking into ways to lower those costs, which would make these plants competitive.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar-plus-storage to produce hydrogen from seawater

A company spokesperson told pv magazine that the plant will produce hydrogen from seawater and will be powered by a 30 MW solar plant and a 20 MWh storage system with an autonomy of 4 hours. The facility will be based on double-reverse osmosis treatment with energy recovery followed by...
Energy IndustryPopular Mechanics

The Rechargeable Cement Battery That Could Power the World

Researchers have studied the energy performance of concrete structural batteries. To test, they mixed metal powders or added metal coatings to samples. The energy density is very low, but adds up because of the volume of concrete. While renewable energy is rapidly on the rise around the world, energy storage...