Local Cleveland Business Owner On The Importance Of Content

content Photo by Soundtrap on Unsplash

If you're doing anything online, you need to create content. But that can be a serious struggle for many people. Thankfully, I spoke with Cleveland resident and business owner Claire Winter. Claire has been a journalist and content creator for over 20 years. She is also passionate about helping business owners get rid of their writing blocks. Claire is also host of the Cracking Content Podcast. In our conversation will spoke about launching podcasts, repurposing content, sharing your podcast, and the benefits of podcasting.

A New Way To Create Content

Claire shared that she had an engaged audience when she launched her podcast. She says that a lot of people got on board and helped share the show. Many people reviewed the podcast too. She actually held a competition, and her show charted on the marketing charts underneath Amy Porterfield. She took a screenshot and then shared it with her launch team to let them know what they achieved together.

In most cases, there are a lot of people that start a podcast that don't have an audience. And so they don't see the big results early on. And they get discouraged. So having an engaged audience really helps.

A Better Way To Market Your Content

When many people promote their content, they say “Hey, read my blog post." Or "Hey, subscribe to my podcast,” or “Hey, listen to my podcast.” That rarely works. The key is knowing that you got to have some content available for people that might not be into podcasts or want content in other forms. Some people might want to watch a video, read a blog, or look at your social media posts. So it is important to get very clear about knowing your audience and how you connect with them. There are also many different hashtags you can use to build up your audience. Be sure to use those as well so you can reach as many people as possible. And never stop experimenting. That's the key to finding success.

Rethinking and Repurposing Content

Claire says that you can take one piece of what I would call a core piece of content and repurpose it into other things. For example, you can take a video, send it to rev.com, turn it into a blog and so on. Taking the blogs that are successful on my website and making them into podcast episodes. Sometimes Claire will do it the other way round for clients. A client they might create a great podcast, and then she will turn it into written content.

Benefits of Creating Content

One of the benefits of podcasting is that it is another way for Claire to grow her audience. She says that it is another space for people to find her. In addition, having your own podcast also elevates you as an expert. You can put it in your bio that you have a show about a certain topic. And the more you do it, the more you establish yourself as an expert in that field.

Claire made the decision to do mostly solo episodes because she wants them to have her teaching. And she wants to showcase her skills. However, she is also doing a monthly interview once a month. She talks to men and women that have created amazing businesses through content marketing.

Thanks to Claire for taking the time to talk with me about content creation. I hope this article encourages you as you create a more diverse content mix to engage with others online. If you found this article helpful, please share it with someone you think would also benefit.