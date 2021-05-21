newsbreak-logo
Politics

Madison Crawthorn sparks wave of abuse against Ilhan Omar with social media post

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
 1 day ago

Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar faced a wave of abusive comments after North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn made a social media post blasting her stance in the hostilities between Israel and Hamas .

The post on Telegram on 15 May prompted some app users to suggest that Ms Omar should be deported and have a “noose” put on her.

“Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom,” the freshman Republican wrote. “The Muslim Brotherhood is a purveyor of terror. Democrats are on the wrong side of history and it’s not even an argument.”

The North Carolinian linked to an article by the Washington Free Beacon with the subheadline “Israel haters in Congress outraged Biden defended the Jewish state”.

The link included an image of Rep Omar, a Muslim born in Somalia . She is the first Somali American and the first naturalised citizen from Africa to serve in Congress.

She’s also the first woman of colour to represent her state. She has previously faced death threats, conspiracy theories, and harassment from political opponents.

Former President Donald Trump has also made false and misleading claims about Ms Omar.

The post had gathered around 200 comments by 20 May, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Several of the comments referred to Ms Omar as a terrorist and urged that violence be committed against the congresswoman.

One user going by the name Debbie Kessler Ross commented that Ms Omar was a “BYATCH” who “NEEDS TO GET THE HELL OUT OF THE GOVT AND THE USA SHE IS THE TERRORIST”.

Another account holder named “Ray Ray” said she needed “to be taken out, stat!!!” and a third going by “G Enoch” said: “Pull that bag over her hear [sic] and put a noose on her.”

Cecilia Tilotta said: “I can actually see flies coming out of her [mouth], yes I said flies! Satan’s demon!”

A user named Stephanie added: “Say NO to MUSLIMS, period.”

Cawthorn spokesman Micah Bock sent a statement from the congressman to the Ashville Times-Citizen , saying: “Threats of violence, and other dangerous rhetoric, have no place in the Republican party. I strongly condemn any statement threatening another member of Congress with violence. I have tasked my campaign team to look into these statements and take appropriate action.”

At least two of the comments calling for killing Ms Omar had been removed by 20 May.

A spokesperson for Ms Omar declined to comment .

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

