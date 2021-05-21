Sentencing date set for woman charged in NXIVIM case

A Thompson Falls woman had her deferred sentence revoked on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to violating her parole. Jennifer Flemmer was arrested Oct. 4, 2019, on a warrant. During that arrest, according to the charging documents, objects she carried tested positive for methamphetamine and drugs were found on her person. She then faced the charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, to which she was sentenced to a three-year deferred sentence with the Department of Corrections. She appeared back in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday for a petition to revoke. Under the supervision of her counsel, Kirk Krutilla, Flemmer admitted to moving without the approval of her probation officer, not reporting in as instructed, not seeking appropriate care, testing positive for drugs, possessing alcohol and not showing up for a drug patch swap.