NEW DEPUTY PROSECUTOR BISHOFF JOINS STAFF OF PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE. SCOTT COUNTY (May 11, 2021) – Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Owens is excited to announce that Alexa Bischoff has joined the staff as a new deputy prosecuting attorney. She will prosecute a variety of offenses, but will have a main focus on drug possession cases. She will work closely with service providers and will look for offenders who can benefit from substance abuse treatment. Prosecutor Owens, states, “Our office works through the legal system to get offenders into drug treatment whenever appropriate. I would venture to say that our office has used the court system to get more people into treatment than any other source in our community. Mrs. Bischoff brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships within the area of treatment and I believe she will be a great asset to our office.”