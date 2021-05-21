newsbreak-logo
Ripley County, IN

Accepting Applications for the Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Batesville High School Seniors Who Wanna Pursue Nursing. NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE DORIS A. BRELAGE NURSING SCHOLARSHIP. The Ripley County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship. In 2008, the Batesville community lost a dedicated member, Doris A. Brelage, through an accidental death. As a Registered Nurse and EMS member, she spent 37 years at Margaret Mary Health in the capacities of Director of Nursing, Manager of Surgical Nursing and Infection Control Practitioner. Following her untimely death, the family established a scholarship endowment fund, the Doris A. Brelage Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund. To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must meet the following criteria: • Applicant must be a graduate of Batesville High School (Batesville, Indiana), or a nominee from a practicing nurse at Margaret Mary Health (Batesville). • Applicant must have been admitted to an accredited nursing school, or must be an LPN (at any Batesville Health Care Facility) going into an RN program at an accredited nursing school. • Applicant must be preparing to begin his or her clinicals. • Applicant must obtain a written recommendation from an RN practicing at Margaret Mary Health (Batesville). This recommendation may not be written by a member of the selection committee or family member of the selection committee. • Applicant must demonstrate proven dedication to community service. • Applicant must demonstrate excellent people skills needed in the field of nursing including compassion, empathy, and a positive attitude. • Applicant must have a 2.8 or above GPA in college courses. Applications are due by 11:59pm on June 1, 2021. The application is available on the Community Foundation’s website at https://rccfonline.org/scholarships/. With any questions or concerns, please contact the Ripley County Community Foundation via telephone at (812) 933-1098 or stop by 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006. This is just one more way we are working to Connect People who Care with Causes that Matter. ### The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County. The Foundation manages 204 funds and $15 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the Community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships. The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving now and forever.

