The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of their three-game series on Tuesday night from Oriole Park at Camden yards, in Baltimore. The two AL East divisional rivals are yet to face off against each other this year and Baltimore needs this series to gain ground in the AL East standings as they sit seven games back of the AL East leaders in the Red Sox and five games back of the Rays, who are in fourth place in the loaded division. The Rays have four in a row after a setback series against the Yankees last week, but seem to finally be finding their form from last year’s World Series run as they move into the summer. For the Orioles, a sweep over the Red Sox to open the season has really been their only fleeting moment of the season so far.