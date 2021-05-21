White House Cuts Infrastructure Price Tag to $1.7 Trillion

Spear. The White House is bringing down the price tag of its proposed infrastructure plan is part of negotiations with Senate Republicans. Bind. Administrative officials met with GOP leaders today by video conference. But as NPR's Tamara Keith reports, they seemed to be further apart than ever. The Biden team presented a counter proposal that would bring the price tag to $1.7 trillion, down from two and a quarter trillion, but still more than double the last GOP offer. Most of the trims come from areas where there is bipartisan agreement like road construction and broadband. Here's how press Secretary Jen Psaki described it. This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the president. Otherwise they wouldn't have been in the proposal will also staying firm in areas that are most vital to rebuilding our infrastructure and industries of the future. The White House counter made clear the party's still don't agree on how to fund the spending. Or even really the definition.