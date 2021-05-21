newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House Cuts Infrastructure Price Tag to $1.7 Trillion

audioburst.com
 3 days ago

Spear. The White House is bringing down the price tag of its proposed infrastructure plan is part of negotiations with Senate Republicans. Bind. Administrative officials met with GOP leaders today by video conference. But as NPR's Tamara Keith reports, they seemed to be further apart than ever. The Biden team presented a counter proposal that would bring the price tag to $1.7 trillion, down from two and a quarter trillion, but still more than double the last GOP offer. Most of the trims come from areas where there is bipartisan agreement like road construction and broadband. Here's how press Secretary Jen Psaki described it. This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the president. Otherwise they wouldn't have been in the proposal will also staying firm in areas that are most vital to rebuilding our infrastructure and industries of the future. The White House counter made clear the party's still don't agree on how to fund the spending. Or even really the definition.

search.audioburst.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Tamara Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Infrastructure Plan#The White House#Gop Officials#Spear#Npr#Bipartisan Agreement#Gop Leaders Today#Road Construction#Administrative Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
U.S. PoliticsNewsbug.info

WH: Infrastructure ball is in Republicans' court

The White House says President Joe Biden is “eager to engage” with Republicans on an infrastructure counteroffer after GOP negotiators rejected Biden's latest $1.7 trillion proposal. Talks are at standstill before a Memorial Day deadline. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Buttigieg acknowledges 'daylight' between White House, GOP on infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged Monday that there remains “a lot of daylight” between the White House and Republican senators in ongoing negotiations regarding a potential bipartisan agreement on infrastructure. “The president feels strongly that we should seek to do this in a bipartisan manner, not at any cost, as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Collins notes 'fundamental differences' on Biden's infrastructure plan

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Sunday that Republicans and Democrats have “fundamental differences” when it comes to President Biden ’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Collins told host George Stephanopoulos that negotiations over the package should continue after the Biden administration came back...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Senate committee unveils bipartisan $304 billion roads bill

WASHINGTON - The Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee released a $304 billion road-funding bill Saturday, a bipartisan compromise that seeks to address climate change and help rural areas while boosting overall spending by more than one-third. The bill was unveiled as negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump is the Democratic secret weapon

Democrats have a wafer-thin majority in Congress, which will be difficult to maintain in the midterm election. But President Biden and his party have a secret weapon to deploy next year and his name is Donald Trump . A new president’s party has fared badly in the midterm elections. In...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Senate GOP trying to deny reality

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last week that, if also passed in the Senate and signed by President Biden, would create a bipartisan commission to investigate “the facts and circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy.”