The Orioles are trying to pull a fast one in continuing to limit outside food and drink
The Orioles announced on Thursday afternoon that starting on June 1, Oriole Park at Camden Yards will operate at full capacity. It’s a welcome development from a public health standpoint that restrictions that felt important in the middle of March are now less necessary. That’s something to be celebrated. What’s not to be celebrated is that the O’s have not similarly tossed aside restrictions on outside food and drink or bags that were instituted for the 2021 season.www.chatsports.com