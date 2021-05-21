newsbreak-logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:. ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. ___. CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; retired Army Lt. Gen....

www.ctpost.com
News Break
Politics
TV & VideosPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Bongino, Gowdy getting weekend shows on Fox News Channel

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fox News Channel is creating weekend shows for commentator Dan Bongino and former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy starting early next month. Bongino, who has become a popular online personality and commentator, will host a show on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern starting on June 5. As part of a new deal with Fox, the Fox Nation streaming site will also stream Bongino's weekday radio show, which airs at noon, Fox News Media said on Wednesday.
PoliticsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: W.H. gives Whoopi the VIP treatment — but snubs Meghan McCain

INFRASTRUCTURE — The dominant issue in D.C. this spring has been overshadowed this week by violence in Israel and jockeying over a proposed Jan. 6 commission. But look for the focus to shift back today when GOP senators meet with White House officials including senior adviser STEVE RICCHETTI and head of legislative affairs LOUISA TERRELL.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher to leave network

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher announced Friday she is leaving the network. Fisher, who has covered the White House since 2019, said on "Special Report" with Bret Baier that her appearance Friday marked “my last live shot on my last day at Fox News, and I’ve had an incredible run.”
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Exclusive: Former Fox News Anchor Leland Vittert Joins Nexstar’s NewsNation

Fox News anchor Leland Vittert, who parted ways with the network last week after months off the air, has landed at the new cable network NewsNation. “It’s been in the works for a while,” Vittert said of his talks with the network in an interview with Mediaite Tuesday night. “They came to me late last year talking about their new venture of unbiased, fact-based reporting with an incredible company behind it.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Let us now praise Liz Cheney

It’s Washington’s latest conundrum: Nobody quite knows what to make of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). According to pundits, she’s either a hero or a grand-stander; a martyr or an opportunist; a truth-teller or a traitor. And even those who applaud her for standing up to Donald Trump ’s “Big Lie” are quick to limit their praise to what Cheney says today, but not for anything she said or did in the past.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Ingraham: 'Pro-China, anti-Georgia' rhetoric belies Dems' 'unity' pledge

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I am Laura Ingraham. This is Ingraham Angle. And another big show for you tonight. Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Burgess Owens, Mollie Hemingway, Dinesh D'Souza, Lara Logan, all here. But first, well, this is a good one. Pro-China, anti-Georgia, that's the focus of tonight's Angle. Well, a lot has happened since Tuesday, when the Angle first alerted you to the importance of demanding Georgia's commonsense voter ID and election integrity law be sustained. Now, not only have major American CEOs come out to oppose this completely reasonable voter protection effort, Joe Biden's advisers, even shoved him out to make the same point.
EntertainmentLaredo Morning Times

Jim Acosta Calls Out 'Fox's Chief White Power Correspondent' Tucker Carlson

CNN Anchor Jim Acosta called out the “toxic” denial of systemic racism by Fox News hosts and Republican lawmakers alike. During a Saturday afternoon monologue, Acosta singled out Laura Ingraham, calling her an expert in telling lies, and Tucker Carlson, labeling him “Fox’s chief white power correspondent.”. Acosta played a...
Presidential ElectionMedia Matters

Fox advertisers are helping pay Mike Pompeo’s salary while he campaigns for Republicans and charts a possible 2024 campaign

Fox News employee Mike Pompeo is campaigning and raising money for Republicans while laying the groundwork for a potential 2024 presidential bid. The former secretary of state’s activity means that Fox News advertisers are helping underwrite Pompeo’s salary while he plots his political future. The network hired Pompeo last month...
Congress & CourtsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gaetz, Greene take mantle of Trump's populism at rally

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, two of the Republican Party's most controversial figures, kicked off their “America First Rally" roadshow Friday with a Trump-centric revival of sorts for the MAGA faithful at a Florida retirement community. The gathering appeared to be an...
U.S. Politicsstillnessinthestorm.com

BREAKING: Liz Cheney Just Got News She May Be Finished in House Leadership

(Kyle Becker) Rep. Liz Cheney is almost certainly done in Wyoming politics after the mid-term elections. She may now also be finished in House leadership. The third-ranking Republican in the House minority, a frequent critic of former President Trump, is seeing the possibility of remaining in her position plummet after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s appearance on Fox News Sunday.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Fox News’s Chris Wallace hounds GOP lawmaker over the ‘big lie’

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan recently posted video of an interview with two people in Florida who believe the lies that the November 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump. When O’Sullivan pointed out that the nonsense about stuffed ballot boxes and other shenanigans has been proven false, a woman responded, “It has not — I watched it on TV.”
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Did the GOP Just Dodge a Bullet?

When he took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats' Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party's chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a "bipartisan" effort to learn what "really happened" in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left's version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States.
Presidential ElectionHuffingtonPost

Lindsey Graham: 'I Accept The Results Of The Election'

In an effort to galvanize Republicans who are still harping on claims that the 2020 election was stolen, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) declared Monday that he accepted the election outcome and that it was time to move on to future campaigns. “I accept the results of the election,” Graham said,...
Congress & Courtscoloradotimesrecorder.com

Ken Buck Is No Hero of Democracy

Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday evening, a day before she was ousted from her No. 3 leadership position in the U.S. House Republican conference, gave a defiant speech on the House floor. Cheney’s politics, like her hawkish foreign policy positions and anti-environment record, can be repellent. But she gets one...