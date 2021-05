National Trails Day will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5 at the Wayne National Forest in Ironton. The event is free and will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. In honor of National Trails Day, the Southern Wayne Advocacy Council (SWAC), the Lawrence County Commissioners and the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) encourage everyone to visit the Wayne National Forest to discover the outdoor recreation that it has to offer.