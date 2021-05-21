Experts Say Outdated COVID Guidelines Are Costing Hollywood Money

Meanwhile, the national average of covid cases appears to be stabilizing: Newly reported cases in the U.S. were under 40,000 for the third consecutive day. Nearly a year ago, amid concerns about how to prevent transmission of the virus causing Covid-19, scientists were beginning to conclude that rigorous disinfection of surfaces — say, fogging them or deep-cleaning with bleach — was overkill. Academics were warning that the risk of so-called fomite transmission was wildly overblown. In the fall, research from Israel and Italy found that the virus couldn’t even be cultured from surfaces in hospital infectious disease units. By February of this year, the editorial board of Nature was openly urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its guidelines. The CDC did so — last month. (Florko, 5/11)