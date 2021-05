The Clark County Board of Supervisors approved several appointments at their meeting. The board approved Gordon Haselow to replace Dave Williams as the District 19 Supervisor. Haselow then took the Oath of Office and was sworn in. Haselow was then appointed to the ADRC, Economic Development, and Law Enforcement Committees. Phyllis Linster was then appointed to the Clark County Housing Authority to replace Bobbi Schmidt. Valasta Blaha and Karen Quella were appointed to the Library Committee to replace Mary Dorn and Peggy Erickson. Finally, Connie Opelt, Sue Boehlke, and Mark Shain were reappointed to the Board of Adjustments. The Board also heard a report on secured entrances.