Georges St-Pierre Reacts To Dana White Shutting Down Oscar De La Hoya Fight

UFC president Dana White said that he wants Donald Cerrone to take some time off and then fight one final time at 155lbs. Cerrone, one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history, was knocked out by Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26 last weekend for his fifth loss in his last six fights overall. For most fighters, going 0-5, 1 NC in their last six bouts would mean they risk being released by the UFC. But White wants to do Cerrone a solid and give him one last fight in the UFC at a lower weight class.