UFC

Georges St-Pierre Reacts To Dana White Shutting Down Oscar De La Hoya Fight

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being retired from the UFC for some time now, it was rumored just last weekend that Georges St-Pierre was supposed to fight Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match for Triller. This could have been a truly epic battle between two legendary fighters in their respective fields, however, in typical Dana White fashion, the UFC boss swooped in and took all of the fun away. Since that time, De La Hoya has put White on blast through social media, while St-Pierre has been a lot more civil.

