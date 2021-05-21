newsbreak-logo
HFPA Releases New Code of Conduct for Reforming Golden Globes Organization

By Marc Malkin
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board of Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a statement on Friday afternoon outlining its most recent moves to reform the organization. “As we’ve said before, we are dedicated to transformational reform and are implementing changes as quickly as possible without sacrificing the integrity of the process,” the statement reads, in part. “In the spirit of transparency and accountability, we intend to regularly update the industry and the public on our progress with our timeline, with more details to come in the coming weeks.”

