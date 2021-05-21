Supernatural Video: Dean and Sam Toast Castiel and Everyone They've Lost in Extended Deleted Scene

When we first met The Winchester Brothers, back when ‘Supernatural’ first debuted in 2005, we never could’ve predicted that they would experience such an epic run and what a long, strange trip it’s been! For the past fifteen years, fans of the series tuned in each week to follow the otherworldly adventures of these two ruggedly handsome brothers (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) as they ping-ponged across the country in their undisputedly badass 1967 Chevy Impala. Along the way, the duo would fight against evil in a plethora of forms while protecting the innocent and keeping it’s audience of die-hard fans emotionally invested. That is no small task for any television series, but the creative forces behind ‘Supernatural’ were part of the rare few that were able to solve the code.