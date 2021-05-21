Staff Me Up Launches Inclusive Production Hiring Platform

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / ThreatModeler Software, Inc. announces the launch of their all-new official community platform. ThreatModeler's goal with 'community' is to bring the security professionals and developers together to discuss and collaborate on threat modeling. For the first time, people now have a community dedicated to threat modeling and ThreatModeler. The platform features include peer-to-peer discussions, events, news, updates, resources, support, videos, forums, education, and best practices. This self-service experience includes an extensive Q&A section in which questions may be asked and answered by either ThreatModeler experts, or community members. This will facilitate those within the threat modeling community to connect with peers to help and support one another.