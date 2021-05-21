Prince Harry Accuses Charles of Toxic Parenting, Making Him 'Suffer' as a Child

Prince Harry isn’t quite done with causing public-relations nightmares for his family back home in Britain. In his latest tell-all—a podcast interview with actor Dax Shepard—the estranged royal seemed to criticize the way he was brought up by Prince Charles, and said that he had to move away from the United Kingdom to stop his kids from suffering the same fate that he did. Asked about his childhood, Harry said: “If I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.” He added that there’s “a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on” by parents, which he wants to avoid, and also described his royal experience as being like “a mix of being in The Truman Show and being in the zoo.” Clarence House, Charles’ private office, refused to comment on Harry’s latest remarks.