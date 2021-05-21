newsbreak-logo
Prince Harry Accuses Charles of Toxic Parenting, Making Him 'Suffer' as a Child

By Alex Noble
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry has made his most damning statements against his father, Prince Charles, yet. In an episode of his new AppleTV+ series, "The Me You Can't See," Harry provides further insight into the stiff-upper-lip culture that pervades the royal family. "The Me You Can't See," which Harry co-created with Oprah...

Family Relationshipstheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry Wants To 'Break The Cycle' When It Comes To Parenting, Doesn't Want To 'Pass On' Pain & Suffering To His Kids

Though Prince Harry had an unconventional childhood, he is adamant on being the best parent to his son, Archie, and his daughter, who is due this summer. "There is no blame, I don’t think we should be pointing a finger or blaming anybody. Certainly when it comes to parenting, if I have experienced some sort of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering perhaps my father or my parents have suffered, I am going to make sure I break that cycle so I don’t pass it on," the 36-year-old told Dax Shepard on the actor's podcast. "There is a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway."
gmanetwork.com

Prince Harry moved to US to 'break cycle' of family 'pain and suffering'

LOS ANGELES - Prince Harry moved his wife and son to California to break a family cycle of "pain and suffering" after realizing his father Prince Charles "treated me the way he was treated," he said in an interview released Thursday. The remarks comes in the wake of Harry and...
Mental HealthPosted by
Page Six

Prince Harry is ‘selfish’ for attacking Charles’ parenting skills: royal expert

Prince Harry is “very self-indulged” and “selfish” for attacking Charles’ parenting skills so soon after Prince Philip’s death, a royal expert says. On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex took his family beef to the next level, claiming his father handed down a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” to him, which he and wife Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles to sever.
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry Says ‘Genetic Pain and Suffering’ is Passed Down in Royal Family

Prince Harry isn’t quite done with causing public-relations nightmares for his family back home in Britain. In his latest tell-all—a podcast interview with actor Dax Shepard—the estranged royal seemed to criticize the way he was brought up by Prince Charles, and said that he had to move away from the United Kingdom to stop his kids from suffering the same fate that he did. Asked about his childhood, Harry said: “If I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.” He added that there’s “a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on” by parents, which he wants to avoid, and also described his royal experience as being like “a mix of being in The Truman Show and being in the zoo.” Clarence House, Charles’ private office, refused to comment on Harry’s latest remarks.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

'The Damage Is Done': Prince Harry & Prince Charles Will Never Have A 'Loving & Caring' Relationship Again, Former Butler Claims

Will Prince Charles and Prince Harry ever make up? According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, he believes the father and son will never be on the same page going forward. "The damage is done," Harrold said on Channel 5's Charles & Harry: Father and Son Divided. "And that makes me sad because the relationship that I knew which was a loving, caring, fun relationship can never be like that again."
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Trailer for Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey’s docuseries on mental health released

(NEW YORK) — The trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health documentary series The Me You Can’t See is here. On Monday, Apple TV+ dropped the first look at the upcoming docuseries, which premieres this Friday. The Me You Can’t See was both co-created and executive produced by the Duke of Sussex and the talk show legend.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Celebritieskentlive.news

Prince Charles ignores questions about Harry’s latest comments

The Prince of Wales has ignored questions about the Duke of Sussex who has suggested Charles’ parenting left him with “genetic pain and suffering”. Charles carried on walking and did not respond when a BBC reporter asked him about Harry’s controversial remarks, as he arrived for a visit to a family business in Cardiff.