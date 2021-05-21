Baltimore Orioles: MLB Pipeline Links O’s to Jack Leiter

All you need to know, in quickie form, about the Red Sox' loss to the Orioles, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Move to lift Perez early backfires: Martin Perez had what was probably his best start of the season, limiting the Orioles to a single run over five innings, allowing just four hits and a walk with four strikeouts over the first five innings. With Perez at just 74 pitches after five, it seemed logical that he would come back out for at least one more inning. Instead, the Red Sox opted to go to the bullpen. The decision proved costly almost immediately when Matt Andriese, on his fourth pitch, hung a curveball to Trey Mancini, who belted it over the center field fence to snap a 1-1 tie. "We were set up with Andriese with all those righties and I felt that (five innings by Perez) was good enough today,'' Cora said. "Against Detroit, we left (Perez) in against a righty (JaCoby Jones, who doubled) and we got burned. Today, we felt like five innings was perfect.''