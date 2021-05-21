newsbreak-logo
Collier County, FL

165-acre brush fire ignites in Golden Gate Estates

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Crews were battling a 165-acre brush fire on Dove Tree Street in Golden Gate Estates Friday evening.

The Florida Forest Service confirmed the brush fire is now 100 percent contained. No structures were in danger.

Greater Naples Fire, FFS crews, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene as firefighters battle the blaze.

A large plume of smoke was seen in the area earlier in the evening. Choppers were up in the air dropping water on the fire.

North Collier fire crews were also on scene assisting.

