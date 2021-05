If you're a longtime fan of HGTV, chances are you've seen Alison Victoria (full name Alison Victoria Gramenos). The firecracker interior designer hosts her own series in her hometown of Chicago, Windy City Rehab, but has also appeared on other HGTV shows like Rock the Block. While watching her on camera it seems like the design expert has everything figured out, but it turns out she was having some serious issues with her Windy City co-host, Donovan Eckhardt. Things seemed to spiral out of control in 2019 when the city of Chicago revoked their permit privileges as a result of alleged illegal business activity.