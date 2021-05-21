newsbreak-logo
Crowley County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley, Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley; Kiowa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

Crowley County, CO
Kiowa County, CO
Kiowa, CO
Crowley, CO
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 524 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Towner to 8 miles northeast of Eads, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Towner. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kiowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTY At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Eads, or 33 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...TORNADO and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Kiowa County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 521 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles southwest of Wild Horse Point, or 31 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Crowley County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Pueblo Depot to 11 miles southeast of Truckton. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Crowley; El Paso; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 210 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Truckton to 10 miles southeast of Hanover, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hanover and Truckton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH