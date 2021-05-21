newsbreak-logo
Another Great Day With Valley Vets

By Dave Ettl
News Talk KIT
 4 days ago
As advertised, the Morning News took the show on the road this morning for a live broadcast from Betterall Motors. Doug Bettarel's annual Veterans Day celebration got Covid-Cancelled in November so he decided to hold one in the spring at first opportunity. Doug spent most of his military time aboard...

