Food and drink establishments drive rapid job growth in April as Nevada reopens more broadly

As the restaurant industry struggles to fill jobs cut early in the pandemic, some media outlets and politicians, like Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC), are pinning the labor shortage on unemployment benefits. People are lazy, their thinking goes; government assistance turns people into welfare queens who don't return to work because they've grown dependent on handouts. Others are pointing out that wages must be pretty low in order for someone to consider living on unemployment instead. The debate has even become a Twitter meme: A recent post by political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker had replies ranging from a Yu-Gi-Oh! image to the bike fall meme.