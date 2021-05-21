newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Food and drink establishments drive rapid job growth in April as Nevada reopens more broadly

By Michelle Rindels
thenevadaindependent.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEcho & Rig chef Matthias serves up food on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) A rebound in the hospitality sector, driven primarily by jobs in food and drink businesses, accounted for about 80 percent of the job growth in Nevada from March to April — and that was before counties were handed control over COVID restrictions and broader reopening kicked in in May.

thenevadaindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Connecticut State
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
City
Reno, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Reno#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Food Industry#Construction Industry#Market Growth#California Housing#Housing Construction#Echo Rig#The Nevada Independent#Americans#Republican#Democratic#Pua#Job Growth#Businesses#Federal Programs#Demand#Hotel Casinos#Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California Statearcamax.com

California was 'the locomotive' of US job growth in April, but it has a long way to go

California accounted for an outsized portion of the nation's new jobs last month, although its path to economic recovery from the pandemic remains steep. "In April, California was the locomotive pulling the U.S. economy forward," said Sung Won Sohn, a professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University. The Golden State created 38% of the nation's new jobs in April. But that was mainly due to the state emerging from a "lockdown harder and longer than in many parts of the country," Sohn said.
Nevada StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

How Nevada’s Economy Compares to Other States

The COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves through the U.S. economy, tripling the monthly unemployment to nearly 15% and leading to a more than 30% quarterly decline in GDP — by far the largest economic contraction in U.S. history. No corner of the country was untouched by the pandemic’s economic consequences — but some states have […]
Economynewsandguts.com

States Cracking Down On Enhanced Unemployment Benefits As Worker Shortage Grows

Several Republican Governors are cracking down on unemployment benefits as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls on Congress to end the extra $300 people have been receiving weekly for unemployment benefits. Chamber Executive Vice President Neil Bradley issued a statement that read:. “The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that...
Los Angeles County, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Southern California’s April job growth powered by ‘fun’

Southern California’s slowly reopening “fun” businesses created nearly two-thirds of April’s job growth, state employment stats show. My trusty spreadsheet, filled with state job figures, found bosses in in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties had 7.21 million employees in all industries last month. This staffing level, derived from a survey of employers, was up 65,100 jobs or 0.91% in a month.
Meredith, NHKeene Sentinel

As restaurants struggle to hire, some in industry see chance for change

For 67 years, Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant has had one item starring on its menu. “I make turkey in every way you can imagine,” explains Sim Willey, third generation owner of this Meredith institution. “Turkey piccata, turkey dinner, turkey croquettes, turkey nuggets.”. Hart’s is a big restaurant, seating about 600...
RestaurantsMother Jones

The Real Reason Women Aren’t Applying to Restaurant Jobs

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. As the restaurant industry struggles to fill jobs cut early in the pandemic, some media outlets and politicians, like Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC), are pinning the labor shortage on unemployment benefits. People are lazy, their thinking goes; government assistance turns people into welfare queens who don’t return to work because they’ve grown dependent on handouts. Others are pointing out that wages must be pretty low in order for someone to consider living on unemployment instead. The debate has even become a Twitter meme: A recent post by political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker had replies ranging from a Yu-Gi-Oh! image to the bike fall meme.
California StateWillits News

COVID job market: California unemployment claims resume rise

Unemployment claims in California are rising and remain stuck far above normal levels, a report released Thursday shows, a disturbing hint that the state’s coronavirus-linked job ailments continue to infect the economy. California workers filed about 71,000 initial claims for unemployment during the week that ended May 15, the U.S....
EconomyTime

These Are the 22 States Ending Extra Unemployment Benefits Early — and When

For millions of unemployed workers, federal benefits are set to disappear earlier than expected. About 3.7 million unemployed workers in 22 states could lose assistance as states opt out from federal unemployment programs that were extended during the pandemic. Those benefits are due to expire on Sept. 6 under the American Rescue Plan passed in March, but some may lose access as soon as June 12.
EconomyAOL Corp

21 states now canceling federal unemployment benefits

Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are the latest states to join the wave of others opting out of pandemic-era unemployment programs next month that will slash benefits for 3.6 million workers. "It's incredibly disappointing that even in states with high unemployment rates like Texas, Republican Governors are putting ideology over the...
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

This is the Least Expensive Zip Code in Oregon

The COVID-19 pandemic had devastating economic consequences in the United States, grinding entire industries to a halt. One sector that did not suffer, however, was real estate. Driven by the pandemic, existing home sales hit their highest level in nearly a decade and a half in 2020. The median home...
House RentPLANetizen

Report Breaks Down Pandemic Rent Budens by State and Metro Area

A report by the National Equity Atlas and the Right to the City Alliance, "shows that 14% of all renting households are behind on payments, with the average amount owed being $3,400," reports Elliott Davis. The most recent data are for March, taken from from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey and five-year 2019 American Community Survey, as well as the University of Southern California's Center for Economic and Social Research.
Massachusetts StateDaily Hampshire Gazette

Mass. job gains slow, but 5,100 positions added in April

Massachusetts employers added 5,100 jobs in April as the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.5%, 0.2 percentage points below the revised March rate of 6.7%, labor officials announced Friday. Total employment in Massachusetts increased to about 3.43 million in April, according to the latest estimates from the Bureau of Labor...
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Jobs growth on LI in April was nearly triple the usual monthly gain

Long Island reported its second consecutive month of above-average job gains Thursday, led by increases in the hiring of hospitality and restaurant workers, state data shows. Still, restaurant owners say it’s been difficult to fill positions. The Island added 12,700 jobs on a month-over-month basis in April, the state Labor...
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

39 States Where People Gave Up Looking for Jobs During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the U.S. labor market. Millions of Americans lost their jobs or had their hours reduced, as many businesses were shut down temporarily or for good.  Though spiking unemployment figures were widely publicized, another segment of the U.S. population grew as well — discouraged workers. The Bureau of […]