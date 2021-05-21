newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Southeastern Region Fishing Report

castlecountryradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy Mill Reservoir is hike-in only. It is closed until the snow melts and roads are open, which should be around Memorial Day. (“May 10, 2021”) PowerBait and nightcrawlers will be best option. (“May 10, 2021”) *Blanding Reservoir No. 4:* ★★★. Blanding 3 & 4 Reservoirs are completely ice free....

www.castlecountryradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Fish Creek#Colorado River#North Shore#Northern Pike#Academy Mill Reservoir#Cleveland Reservoir#Green Powerbait#Huntington Game Farm Pond#U S Forest Service#Wma#Southeastern Utah#Best Fishing#Rainbow Trout Fishing#Largemouth Bass Fishing#Division#Oowah Lake#Electric Lake Dam#Anglers#County Pond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Utah Stateeaglemountaincity.com

Utah drought prompts water conservation resources

Eagle Mountain City is encouraging residents to manage their lawn watering schedule. More than 60% of the City’s water usage is used on outdoor watering. For more information about Utah’s drought conditions, visit our Water Conservation page here.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Utah reports one more COVID-19 death and 168 new cases

Editor’s note: The Salt Lake Tribune is providing free access to critical stories about the coronavirus. Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter, sent to your inbox every weekday morning. To support journalism like this, please donate or become a subscriber. After a Sunday that was slow even by Sunday...
Utah Stateksl.com

Southern Utah Bites: 6 St. George restaurants you HAVE to try

Driving through or staying in town, these St. George restaurants are must-try’s. Wherever your travels take you this summer, you’ll probably end up in St. George at some point! You might think of the food fare as a big collection of chain restaurants. But there are actually some really unique spots you need to try!