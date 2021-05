FRANKLINVILLE — The Franklinville/Ellicottville football seniors have had a long time to ponder some unfinished business. Ever since Nov. 9, 2019, when the Titans lost 22-0 at New Era Field to Clymer/Sherman/Panama, F/E wanted to finish what it couldn’t last season. Finally, the Titans got that chance Friday night, and they took advantage. F/E scored three second-quarter touchdowns, powered by hard-running senior quarterback Logan Frank, to lead 21-0 at halftime and held off a second-half fight from Salamanca to win, 21-7, in the Section 6 Class D championship.