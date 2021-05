Robert Durst -- the notorious subject of the HBO documentary, 'The Jinx' -- is back in court for his murder trial ... after a 14-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durst just appeared in court, appearing thin and frail with his nose and mouth hidden behind a white medical mask. In case you've forgotten ... he stands accused of shooting his friend, Susan Berman, in the head at her Beverly Hills home in December 2000 ... allegedly because she knew something about the mysterious death of his wife, Kathleen, who disappeared in 1982.