Holland, NY

HCS Board Member charged with rape

By East Aurora, Arcade Herald Staff
arcadeherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolland School Board Member Scott Wander was arrested and charged with rape. Wander was first elected to the board in May of 2018. Board members in Holland serve for five year terms and his term would end in 2023. According to the New York State Police: On May 11, the...

Related
Tonawanda, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Traffic stop leads to arrest of driver with 29 active license suspensions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A routine traffic stop led to the discovery and arrest of a City of Tonawanda man with over two dozen active suspensions on his license. The Erie County Sheriff's office said Anthony Cicatello, 41, was also found to have two outstanding warrants from the Town of West Seneca; one for felony assault and the other for misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Another Voice: ‘Clean Slate’ law would help convicts and communities

The recently passed Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act provides a straightforward and essential roadmap for revitalizing our city and county: Open up economic opportunities to the people and communities whom their conviction history has affected. Thanks to this new law, more than 100,000 New Yorkers will have their previous marijuana...
Boston, NYwnynewsnow.com

Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Underway In Western New York

BOSTON – Police across the region are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Friday between 8 and 10 p.m. in the area of Boston Valley Elementary School in Erie County. The teen, police say, likely rode her blue mountain bike to an unknown location. The...
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Minority Bar Association rates judicial candidates

The Minority Bar Association of Western New York has issued ratings for candidates for Buffalo City Court, Niagara Falls City Court, Erie County Family Court, and New York State Supreme Court in advance of the June 22 primaries. The association utilizes a four-level rating system of superior, well qualified, qualified...
Buffalo, NYchautauquatoday.com

Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Counts in 2017 Armed Robbery of Evans Credit Union

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges for his role in armed robberies at three credit unions in Erie County, including one in the Town of Evans. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo says 33-year-old Adrian Applewhite entered his plea on three counts of aggravated bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. One of the armed robberies occurred in October 2017 at the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road in the Town of Evans, where Applewhite planned the robbery and provided instructions and a firearm to Khalil Holland to assist the robbery. Holland entered the credit union wearing a mask and brandishing a semi-automatic pistol while Applewhite waited in a car nearby. Holland approached the teller and demanded money, but the alarm was activated, and he left without taking any money. Holland was arrested shortly thereafter and subsequently convicted by the Erie County District Attorney's Office, while Applewhite also fled the scene but was not apprehended. Prosecutors say Applewhite was also the getaway driver in armed robberies of credit unions in Lackawanna and Clarence that occurred in July and November 2019, respectively. Sentencing for Applewhite is scheduled for a later date.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Buffalo man pleads guilty in case of bank robbery in Evans

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to three counts of aggravated bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Oct. 26, 2017, Adrian D. Applewhite, 33, and two others took part in the robbery...
Springville, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance. The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springville Fire Company located 405 West Main Street in Springville. Due to social distancing and additional safety measures, the Erie County Sheriff's Office says there will be a limited number of seats checked.
Bronx, NYNews 12

Family of missing Bronx teen says they don't believe DA's report of suicide

The family of a Buffalo State College student and Bronx native is refuting the Erie County District Attorney's belief the 19-year-old died by suicide. Through a representative, the family says there are discrepancies in the investigation. They claim they are being denied access to video and other evidence and they want proof Saniyya Dennis actually left her school.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Three wounded in shooting on Walden near Bailey in Buffalo

Three people were struck by gunfire just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Walden Avenue, between May Street and Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported. According to the report, detectives said all three were being treated in Erie County Medical Center for injuries that...
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

High school wrestling gets approval to resume in Erie County

High school wrestling can begin in Erie County, thanks to the decrease in the county’s rate of new Covid-19 cases. The Erie County Department of Health had recommended against the wrestling season being held this spring, but said it would revise its recommendation when the rate dropped to less than 100 per 100,000 residents. County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Friday that the rate over the last seven days was 91 cases per 100,000, and the county had moved from "high" risk to "substantial" risk by CDC standards.
Orchard Park, NYBuffalo News

Lilleck appointed Orchard Park schools' new superintendent

The Orchard Park Central School Board on Thursday unanimously appointed David Lilleck as the district's new superintendent of schools. Lilleck, who serves as the district's assistant superintendent for personnel and student services, will take over for Matthew McGarrity, who has served as Orchard Park Central School District superintendent since 2010 and announced his retirement in November.