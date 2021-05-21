newsbreak-logo
HipDot Reveals ‘Clueless’ Collab

By License Global
licenseglobal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cult classic film “Clueless” has released a makeup collaboration with HipDot Cosmetics. The collaboration is in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary and includes an eyeshadow palette, blush palette, lip glosses and pins. The collection is available now on the HipDot website.

www.licenseglobal.com
