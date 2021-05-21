newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Letters: Winning plan | Bad deal for Oakland | Forest stewardship | Voter rights | Trump or intergity

By Letters to the Editor
East Bay Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the A’s and Howard Terminal, many voices in the media want Oakland to cut off its nose to spite its face. This is a sad illustration of the ultimatum game: Oakland losing a professional sports team and one of the largest investments in history just because the big bad owner and MLB might also come out winners.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Voter Rights#Us Elections#State Budget#Oakland Forest#Howard Terminal#Covid#Coliseum#Alto Republicans#Implementverifying#Americans#Cdc#Oakland Thank#U S Senate#Oakland Taxpayers#Human Stewardship#Voter Suppression#Federal Elections#State Laws#Mayor Schaaf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Sports
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
MLB
Related
Congress & Courtspolicetribune.com

Black Lives Matter Releases New List Of Demands For U.S. Senate

Washington, DC – Black Lives Matter released a new set of demands and has asked its followers to sign their names in support of it. The latest wish list from Black Lives Matter demanded that the U.S. Senate immediately convict former President Donald Trump and ban him from ever holding elected office again.
Presidential ElectionBrainerd Dispatch

U.S. Senate Democrats set to advance partisan election law changes

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday pushed forward sweeping legislation on political campaigns and elections they argued would expand access to voting, even as Republican-controlled states rushed to impose new restrictions. After a long day of sometimes rancorous debate between Democrats and Republicans on...
Presidential ElectionLima News

Letter: Mitt Romney right on target

Wow, did Mitt Romney ever ask the right question at the recent Utah GOP Convention. After trying to talk over a chorus of boos and catcalls from the attending members all because he had the audacity to speak and vote against the former Law-Breaker-In-Chief, he finally looked at the audience and asked, “Aren’t you embarrassed?”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: Democrats' election power grab – S1 bill not For the People. Here's why

Ronald Reagan famously said, "the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.'" While this can be applied to many examples of harmful overreach from Washington, D.C., it seems more pertinent now than ever given the latest partisan attempt to federalize one of America’s most sacred functions: our elections.
U.S. PoliticsTimes and Democrat

COMMENTARY: D.C. statehood unconstitutional

The White House recently issued a statement endorsing a bill that would grant statehood to Washington, D.C. It said, “For far too long, the more than 700,000 people of Washington DC have been deprived of full representation in the US Congress. This taxation without representation and denial of self-governance is an affront to the democratic values on which our nation was founded.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Democratic Party leaders urge Biden to rejoin Iran deal, lift Trump's 'bad-faith sanctions'

Dozens of Democrats around the country are offering President Biden “strong support” for rejoining the Iran nuclear deal. In a letter to Biden sent Monday, 53 state Democratic Party leaders and Democratic National Committee members applauded the administration for entering into indirect talks with Iran to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and urged him to lift “bad-faith” sanctions imposed by former President Trump .
Electionstucson.com

Letter: Voter suppression

Well, it seems like the Republicans can't win elections fair and square and so now they are resorting to cheating. The 2020 National election was fair, transparent, and without fraud as proven by the 60 + cases brought before all the courts in the land-including the supreme court. Because the Republicans lost they now feel it necessary to resort to passing laws aimed at voter suppression and gerrymandering in hopes of turning elections in their favor. I ask you why were they not trying to change voting rules before the last election. Kind of makes you wonder doesn't it. Isn't this unconstitutional? I also discovered that in order to be a loyal Republicans you have to be able to lie as in the case of Rep. Liz Cheney. She seems to be the only one who is willing to repudiate Trump's BIG LIE, that the election was stolen. Wow Republicans, it is my prognostication that you need to start telling the truth or you will continue to loose elections.
Southlake, TXColumbian

Allen: Voters reject divisive plan

Southlake, Texas, is not the most unlikely place for a showdown over critical race theory. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb is a red city, but its surrounding county went blue in the last presidential election (for the first time in more than 50 years) and its demographics are dramatically shifting as coastal Democrats flock to Texas. Progressive ideologies about race and culture are starting to close in.
Windham, NHUnion Leader

NH voter fraud: Will Trump tune in?

If it hasn’t happened already, a date will soon be set for an audit of certain voting results in Windham from last November’s election. The entire process is to be live-streamed at www.doj.nh.gov so that the public can observe. No doubt Donald J. Trump will be watching. After all, he...
Electionsdowningtowntimes.com

Letter: Voter fraud is the other ‘Big Lie’

I share grave concern with many Americans about the right to vote. The protection for our democracy that H.R. 1 provides is critical in a time when more than 200 voter suppression legislative actions are being considered by state legislators and some signed into law. The “New York Times” and...
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Making Governing Look Bad

A letter writer expressed concern about being “embarrassed as I am furious.” The GOP has the underlying mission to make government look bad. Their bottom line is to turn people off of government and politics, or at least to make governing inconsequential. They have been doing a good job; there’s a lot of people turned off politics. The more turned off the fewer informed voters and the likelihood of a GOP win in the next election. Consider the “political theater “ they accuse the Democrats and Dr. Fauci of is more a description of the day to day activities of the current crop of Republicans. All actions serving the unspoken mission of reducing the number of people who will vote in the next election. The younger people are getting it and getting involved in politics, their future depends on a good outcome that comes from everyone voting.
U.S. PoliticsQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Bad reporting

According to the first sentence of the Associated Press article written by Eric Tucker and Micheal Balsamo in your May 13 edition, the Republican Party is trying to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Could it be the Republicans were attempting to correct inaccuracies? Since there is...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Republican lawmakers blast Joe Biden's 'dangerous' push for anti-racism lessons in schools and say teaching 1619 Project and How to Be an Anti-Racist is 'antithetical to the American Dream'

Joe Biden's Education Secretary should abandon plans to provide grants to incorporate controversial teachings about race and American history into schools, two Republican representatives have argued, claiming that it would usher in a 'dangerous' curriculum. Miguel Cardona is contemplating issuing grants, which would see taxpayer funds being spent on teaching...
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: In Trumpian US, voters and less fortunate are discarded

Regarding "Missouri lawmakers OK $35B budget without Medicaid expansion" (May 7): The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature set aside no money for a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid. The state is projected to have a $1 billion surplus and will receive a $2.8 billion infusion of funds from President Joe Biden's rescue plan.