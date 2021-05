BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (May 22, 2021) – A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of Interstate 65 in Warren County continues with additional lane closures in both directions next week between the 13 mile marker and the 28 mile marker. Crews are making progress on repairing the individual spots where disjointed pavement has occurred. The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year. Motorists should expect delays and use caution while traveling in this area. The stop condition at the onramp to I-65 south at Exit 22 is expected to be removed next week.