Las Cruces, NM

Mayoral proclamation loosens Las Cruces mask rules to parallel new state health order

Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - Mayor Ken Miyagishima issued an emergency proclamation Friday to relax the City of Las Cruces' mask rules to mirror new state orders and federal health guidance, which eliminate masking in most instances for people vaccinated against COVID-19. The new city rules, effective late Friday afternoon, mean private businesses and organizations inside city limits can choose how they enforce mask use on their property, within state guidance of course. They can impose stricter limits than the state, such as requiring masks regardless of vaccination status, but not looser rules.

www.lcsun-news.com
