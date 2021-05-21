Dodger Stadium Will Return to Full Capacity June 15 vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced via press release that they will host games at full capacity starting Tuesday, June 15, when they welcome superstar outfielder Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies to town. The Dodgers' statement can be found below via their official website: "In anticipation of California's reopening and a return to full capacity at Dodger Stadium on June 15, the Los Angeles Dodgers today announced that tickets for full-capacity games for June 15 through the remainder of ...www.dailydodgers.com