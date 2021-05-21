newsbreak-logo
Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie & others form new band L.A. Rats; cover country classic “I’ve Been Everywhere”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx and shock rocker Rob Zombie have formed a new band called L.A. Rats. The debut release from the group, which also includes Zombie’s guitarist John 5 and Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos, is a cover of the classic 1959 country song “I’ve Been Everywhere.”. The track...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Netflix Film#Classic Music#New Music#L A Rats#Poison#Abc Audio#Song#Tommy#American Cities#Cr E
