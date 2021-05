The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Selected OF Josh Reddick (No. 22) from Triple-A Reno. RHP Yoan López was designated for assignment. Interesting move, on the eve of a trip to Coors Field, to replace a reliever with a position player. But perhaps the move to a genuine outfielder is a reaction to the unfortunate events there last night, which may have cost the team the game. Reddick is a veteran, who is in his 13th MLB season. He has been an everyday player, appearing 56 times last year with Houston, and 130+ in each of the three before that. His best season was back in 2012, when he hit 32 home-runs for the Oakland A’s. His career OPS+ is 105, but the last couple of seasons have seen figures there of 90 and 88, and that’s probably about what I’d be expecting. Give me that, and competent defense, and I’ll be happy.