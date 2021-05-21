newsbreak-logo
Tim Cook defends Apple in blockbuster Fortnite trial: 'It has nothing to do with money'

By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first-ever court appearance as CEO of Apple, Tim Cook sought to defend the tech giant from allegations that it abuses its market power by touting it as a principled company with an obsessive focus on users. Apple's mission "is to make the best products in the world that...

Businessshepherdgazette.com

Apple’s Tim Cook dinner grilled by choose overseeing Epic’s Fortnite trial

For the past three weeks, a mix of Apple executives and experts have defended the company’s policies that tightly control how apps work on the billion active iPhones around the world. Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple in August, saying its behavior stifles competition within the iPhone’s world. On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook found himself answering pointed questions about competition from the person who’ll be deciding the case, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Tim Cook faced tough questions as testimony wrapped up in Epic v. Apple trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook closed out three weeks of testimony in the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial on Friday. As with so many other parts of the trial, Cook’s testimony was an interesting look into the way Apple operates. It also led to tense questions from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers about the company’s business model. The Verge has a full rundown of the exchange if you want to read it word-for-word.
Video Gamescampuslately.com

It turns out how much Apple has clipped it on Fortnite

The president of Apple also testifies in the lawsuit filed by Epic. The Apples contra epic perből It turns out that Apple took a minimum of $ 100 million in commission from the popular game Fortnite. Apple received the money during the two-and-a-half-year Epic game play on the App Store,...
Businesstechgig.com

Apple CEO mentions the threat profile of the App Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook told the court about the policies used in the App Store ensuring to not abuse the apps and their power. needs to take control of the threat profiles. Whereas, the Fortnite game maker claims it to be the Apple abuses with the monopoly. CEO Cook took...
BusinessIbj.com

Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defense of app store

Keywords Antitrust / Intellectual property / Law / smartphone application / Technology. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
BusinessEngadget

The Morning After: Tim Cook took the stand in the Epic vs. Apple trial

Friday was the last day of testimony in the trial between Epic and Apple, and it featured the most anticipated person to take the stand — Apple CEO Tim Cook. Karissa Bell covered all the important details, including some very pointed questions from US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, focusing on the often-rocky relationship Apple has with third-party developers.
Businessslashdot.org

Tim Cook Says He Doesn't Remember How Much Google Pays for Search Deal As He Plays Innocent in Epic v Apple Trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook took his first turn in the witness chair this morning in what is probably the most anticipated testimony of the Epic v. Apple antitrust case. But rather than a fiery condemnation of Epic's shenanigans and allegations, Cook offered a mild, carefully tended ignorance that left many of the lawsuit's key questions unanswered, or unanswerable. TechCrunch reports: The facade of innocent ignorance began when he was asked about Apple's R&D numbers -- $15-20 billion annually for the last three years. Specifically, he said that Apple couldn't estimate how much of that money was directed towards the App Store, because "we don't allocate like that," i.e. research budgets for individual products aren't broken out from the rest. [...] This was further demonstrated when Cook was asked about Apple's deal with Google that keeps the search engine as the default on iOS. Cook said he didn't remember the specific numbers.
BusinessThe Verge

Tim Cook’s Fortnite trial testimony was unexpectedly revealing

The Epic v. Apple trial was bookended by Tims. Epic Games called its CEO Tim Sweeney as the first witness nearly three weeks ago. Yesterday, Apple called Tim Cook as the last to take the stand, before both sides make their final case to a judge on Monday. Cook was supposed to bring home Apple’s defense of its ecosystem. He did it by laying out Apple’s most high-minded principles — but also its hard financial calculations.
Businesseminetra.com

Apple’s Tim Cook takes on witness position in antitrust battle

AAPL -1.35%. CEO Tim Cook talked about his company’s commitment to security and privacy on Friday after witnessing an iPhone maker’s legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games, Inc. Cook began his testimony at around 8:15 am local time. Third-party developers discussed his belief that they weren’t willing to offer...
BusinessFortune

Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies in antitrust case by emphasizing app store’s security

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly.
BusinessVentureBeat

Apple v. Epic trial wraps up as judge spars with Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook testified as the final witness in the Apple v. Epic Games antitrust trial on Friday, and the poised executive faced a tough round of questioning from the federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. The questions were pointed and gave a rare window into the thinking of YGR,...