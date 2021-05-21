newsbreak-logo
North Country Angling: The riprap myth: Part 2

conwaydailysun.com
Cover picture for the articleThis is a continuing series of articles that will appear on an ongoing basis as the riprap debate and the battle over the channelization of the Saco River continues. Glen Ellis Campground, aka Jellystone Park, has recently filed a permit (#2021-001108) with New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to armor an additional stretch of the Saco River upstream of the current riprap that is armoring the riverbank at their facility.

